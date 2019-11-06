Services
Fjelstul Funeral Home - Decorah
306 East Water Street
Decorah, IA 52101
563-382-5210
Duane Bruening
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Benedict Catholic Church
Decorah, IA
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Benedict Catholic Church
Decorah , IA
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Benedict Catholic Church
Decorah, IA
Duane K. Bruening


1929 - 2019
Duane K. Bruening Obituary
Duane K. Bruening

Decorah - Duane K. Bruening, died peacefully on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Barthell O.E.S. Home in Decorah, Iowa at the age of 90.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, November 8, 2019 at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Decorah with Rev. Donald Hertges and Rev. Msgr. Edward Lechtenberg officiating. Burial will be in St. Benedict Catholic Cemetery in Decorah with Military Honors.

Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 P.M. Thursday, November 7 at St. Benedict Catholic Church and on Friday beginning at 10:00 A.M., one hour before the service, at the church.

Duane is survived by his children: Helen Barbier of Rougemont, Switzerland, Frederick (Tammy) of Grand Blanc, MI, Gregory (Karen) of Decorah, Mary Rayburn (Philip Lee) of Hunt Valley, MD, Keith (Amy) of Decorah, and Elizabeth Bruening of Ankeny,IA; grandchildren, Jocelyn (Joey Clarine), Ashley Eileen, Guy Thomas, Tyler, Camille, Henri, Theresa (Jameson Bamrick), Jacob, Amanda, Gabrielle, Claudia, Michael, Nathaniel, Katherine, Rebecca and August; great-grandchildren, Alayna, Bennett, Fiona and Aurora Eileen; his sister, Loma Carlson of Decorah; two sisters-in-law, Alvina Murphy of Peosta, Iowa and Betty Murphy of Dubuque, Iowa; along with many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife Eileen on April 1, 2019, his sons Steven and Michael; his granddaughter Natalie Bruening; sons-in-law, Robert Cowie and Guy Barbier; parents, Leo and Theresa (Baumler) Bruening, his in-laws, James and Lucella (Harks) Murphy, his sister Beverly (Ruen) White, his brother Lowell (Buzz) Bruening, his sister-in-law Sonja (Berg) Bruening, and his brothers-in-law, Don White, Fritz Carlson, Virgil Murphy and Louis Murphy.

Memorials may be given to Vesterheim Norwegian-American Museum, P.O. Box 379, 502 W. Water Street, Decorah, IA, 52101 or the Elks Lodge, 105 River Street, Decorah, IA 52101.

Fjelstul Funeral Home in Decorah is serving the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.fjelstul.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019
