Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
515-243-5221
Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Duane K. Heitkamp


1952 - 2019
Duane K. Heitkamp Obituary
Duane K. Heitkamp

Des Moines - Duane Kenneth Heitkamp was born October 31, 1952 in Fort Dodge, Iowa to Kenneth and Viola (Orness) Heitkamp. He passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at the age of 67.

Duane survived by his son, Camron Heitkamp and his sister, Christine Spackman. He worked as a maintenance technician for Mid Continental Bottlers. He enjoyed fishing and listening to music.

There will be a memorial service on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines beginning at 1:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to the family in loving memory of Duane.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
