Duane Leonard Robison
Duane Leonard Robison left this world on January 22, 2020, succumbing to heart and kidney failure. He was born September 9th, 1951, in Grinnell, Iowa and graduated from Grinnell High School in 1969. He is survived by his two daughters - Stephanie Kristyne and Amy Renae; and his siblings - Janna Hauersperger, Mike Robison, and Susan Robison Burrell.

The self-proclaimed Duke of Des Moines, he held court from his home of more than 45 years in Sheridan Gardens on the east side of Des Moines. He was an over-the-road trucker, an accountant, then a USPS back-of-the-house employee. He enjoyed bird watching, eating at buffets, and watched almost any sport he could find on TV. He would have HATED this coronavirus with all of his heart and soul; aside from the casinos and sports shutdowns, he would have been isolated from his friends and family due to his poor immunity. Tough to hold court when no one can attend.

Think of him, and smile. He supported the Animal Rescue League, so please consider giving them a donation in his memory.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Aug. 25 to Aug. 30, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by the Des Moines Register

