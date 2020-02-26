|
Duane Ross Bailiff
Des Moines - Duane Ross Bailiff, 83, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020. A Celebration of Life will take place in the future.
Duane was born April 7, 1936, in Bloomington, IN, to Marcus and Wilma (Shaw) Bailiff. He married Helen (Fortune) Bailiff on November 7, 1958.
Duane worked as a Truck Driver for Consolidated Freightways for 20 years, retiring in 1986. He was a member of the ZaGaZig Shriners Roadrunners Club.
Duane is survived by his wife, Helen Bailiff; daughters, Tami Bailiff, Sheila Sandoval, Vicki Bailiff; sons, Ed (Jessica) Bailiff, Rob Bailiff; 9 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Dan, Johnnie, Joseph; and his half-sister, Susan Moore.
Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020