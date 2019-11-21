|
Duane "Duke" Van Dyke
Ankeny - Duane "Duke" Van Dyke, 70, passed away peacefully in his home on Monday, November 18, 2019. Duane was born November 14, 1949 in Worthington, Minnesota to Roger W. and Mildred E. (Miller) Van Dyke. A memorial service will take place at 11:00am on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Memorial Service of Iowa (4208 N. Ankeny Blvd., Ankeny, IA) with visitation an hour prior to service.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Kristen; children, Logan J. Van Dyke, Landon B. Van Dyke, Andrew N. Jero, and Adam D. Van Dyke; siblings, Barbara Rhuemann, Phyllis Olson, Cynthia Weaver, and Karen (Charles) James; and many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, and numerous aunts and uncles.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in loving memory of Duane.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019