Duane W. Bain
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Duane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Duane W. Bain

Ankeny - Duane William Bain, 86, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020.

Duane was born December 29, 1933 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa to Wayne and Jeanette (Stryker) Bain, an only child. He graduated from Bloomfield High School and Iowa State University. Duane married Grace Johnson on July 14, 1957 in Roland, Iowa. To this family two daughters were born - Kristine and Diane. Duane worked at Firestone Tire as an Industrial Engineer for 39 years. He was an active member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church and an avid cyclist.

He was preceded in death by his parents. Duane is survived by his loving wife, Grace; daughters, Kristine (Jack) Shepard-Bain, Des Moines and Diane (Eric) Christensen, Hallock, MN; grandsons, Daniel, David, and Devin Christensen; and many relatives and friends.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Interment was held Thursday, June 11th at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery, Des Moines.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 2600 E Euclid Ave, Des Moines, IA 50317.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 9 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Interment
Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved