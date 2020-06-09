Duane W. Bain
Ankeny - Duane William Bain, 86, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020.
Duane was born December 29, 1933 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa to Wayne and Jeanette (Stryker) Bain, an only child. He graduated from Bloomfield High School and Iowa State University. Duane married Grace Johnson on July 14, 1957 in Roland, Iowa. To this family two daughters were born - Kristine and Diane. Duane worked at Firestone Tire as an Industrial Engineer for 39 years. He was an active member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church and an avid cyclist.
He was preceded in death by his parents. Duane is survived by his loving wife, Grace; daughters, Kristine (Jack) Shepard-Bain, Des Moines and Diane (Eric) Christensen, Hallock, MN; grandsons, Daniel, David, and Devin Christensen; and many relatives and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Interment was held Thursday, June 11th at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery, Des Moines.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 2600 E Euclid Ave, Des Moines, IA 50317.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 9 to Jun. 14, 2020.