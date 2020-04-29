|
|
Duffy Kester
Allerton - Duffy Kester, 73, of Allerton passed away on April 26, 2020 at the Wayne County Hospital.
He is survived by his wife Margaret Kester, sister Mary Mae Hill, brother Jack Kester (Karen), brother Jim Kester, many nieces and nephews and numerous extended family members.
Visitation will be Thursday, from 11 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. at Thomas Funeral Home in Corydon (the family will not be present). Funeral service will be on Friday, May 1st at 11:00 a.m. at Thomas Funeral Home in Corydon. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 10-11 a.m. Interment will immediately follow at Thomas Shane Cemetery.
Memorials may be sent to the Wayne County Veterans Affairs or to the Wayne County Food Pantry. Condolences may be shared at www.thomasfh.com or at facebook.com/thomasfuneralhome.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020