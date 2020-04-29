Services
Thomas Funeral Homes-Corydon
303 E. Jefferson
Corydon, IA 50060
(641) 872-1410
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 30, 2020
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Thomas Funeral Homes-Corydon
303 E. Jefferson
Corydon, IA 50060
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Duffy Kester
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Duffy Kester

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Duffy Kester Obituary
Duffy Kester

Allerton - Duffy Kester, 73, of Allerton passed away on April 26, 2020 at the Wayne County Hospital.

He is survived by his wife Margaret Kester, sister Mary Mae Hill, brother Jack Kester (Karen), brother Jim Kester, many nieces and nephews and numerous extended family members.

Visitation will be Thursday, from 11 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. at Thomas Funeral Home in Corydon (the family will not be present). Funeral service will be on Friday, May 1st at 11:00 a.m. at Thomas Funeral Home in Corydon. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 10-11 a.m. Interment will immediately follow at Thomas Shane Cemetery.

Memorials may be sent to the Wayne County Veterans Affairs or to the Wayne County Food Pantry. Condolences may be shared at www.thomasfh.com or at facebook.com/thomasfuneralhome.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Duffy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -