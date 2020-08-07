Duncan Gordon Leitch



Duncan Gordon Leitch, 97, died of natural causes in Indianola, Iowa, on August 3, 2020. He lived a long, full life, leaving a legacy of optimism, perseverance, and faith.



Duncan was born on June 19, 1923, in Bad Axe, Michigan, son of Angus McLeod and Rose Ellen Buchanan Leitch. The family, which included his sister Janet, lived on a small farm with no electricity or running water. They survived the Depression by raising chickens and hogs, growing vegetables, and canning wild berries. By the time he was 12, Duncan was responsible for much of the farm work which was done with horse-drawn equipment. He was also in charge of building a fire to warm his one-room country schoolhouse on winter mornings. Looking back, he was always amazed he didn't burn the school down.



Given his responsibilities on the farm, Duncan struggled through high school, graduating in 1940. Though he had no money and was not considered "college material," he packed a small bag and hitchhiked to East Lansing, Michigan, enrolling in Michigan State. He worked full time at the school to pay for his education.



Life changed suddenly with the attack on Pearl Harbor. Duncan left school, spent a year working in an airplane factory, then entered the Navy in early 1943. It was while serving in the military that Duncan began to realize how capable he actually was. He advanced quickly, gaining confidence with each promotion. Duncan served in the Pacific, at Okinawa, preparing US bombers for early-morning missions. He described many long nights of being bombed from the air, shelled from the mountains, strafed by aircraft gunfire, and attacked by suicide planes. When the war ended, while he was waiting to return home, Duncan was involved in a mid-air plane collision, surviving the crash with minor injuries. He rarely flew again.



He returned to Michigan State and used the GI Bill to finish a degree in agronomy. While attending a friend's wedding in 1947, he met Eunice Krans. They married that year and had four children: David, Paul, Carol, and Brian. They were about to celebrate their 66th wedding anniversary when Eunice died in 2013. He had been her loyal caregiver for nearly 12 years.



Duncan's career in agricultural education kept the family on the move through Michigan, Illinois, Iowa, and Indiana. He loved his job, waking up each day grateful for the chance to spend time on farms with farmers. After retirement, he and Eunice split their time between Des Moines and Pharr, Texas, where Eunice hit up every craft fair and Duncan played harmonica in local jam sessions. During this time, he became fiercely proud of his World War II service and appointed himself "cheerleader for every veteran from every conflict." A highlight of his life was participating in the Iowa Honor Flight for veterans in 2017.



Duncan loved tools, woodworking, and projects of all kinds. If something needed fixing—at home or at church—he always had a solution. His can-do attitude put him into some precarious situations, particularly as he aged. Well into his 90s, he was riding a bike, swinging a chain saw, and climbing on the roof to clean his gutters. He passed written and on-the-road driving tests at age 96 and was issued a new two-year driver's license, much to the chagrin of his children.



Preceded in death by his parents, sister, wife and son Paul, Duncan is survived by three children, 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. His other family includes the congregation of Windsor Presbyterian Church in Des Moines, a faith community that gave him and Eunice great joy throughout their lives. The Rev. Shamaine Chambers King will officiate a virtual memorial service for Duncan on Sunday August 16 at 10:30 am Central Time. To request a link for the service, send an email to clfries@gmail.com.



Memorials can be made in Duncan's name to Windsor Presbyterian Church, 6301 University Ave., Windsor Heights, Iowa, 50324. The family thanks the team from Vintage Hills of Indianola for their loving care of Duncan. Their job, always difficult, has been especially challenging during the pandemic. We are grateful for their compassion and professionalism.









