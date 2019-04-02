|
|
Durl Schletzbaum
Pleasantville, Iowa - Durl Charles Schletzbaum, age 100, formerly of Pleasantville, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the Comfort House in Pella.
Durl was born on March 26, 1919, in Atchison, Kansas, the son of Charles and Edith (Gerrish) Schletzbaum. He attended country school in Independence Valley and graduated from the 8th grade.
Durl joined the United States Army Air Corp. on November 6, 1941, and proudly served his country for four years. He served during World War II as a baker. After his service Durl went to baking school in Minneapolis. He was a baker for 45 years and for many years owned and operated the Royal Pastry in Knoxville until his retirement.
Visitation for Durl will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at the Winfield Funeral Home of Knoxville, from 10:30 A.M. until 12:00 P.M., with his family present to greet relatives and friends. Funeral services will begin, at 1:00 P.M. Burial services, with military honors will take place at Graceland Cemetery in Knoxville.
Those left to cherish his memory include his devoted wife of 63 years, Isola Schletzbaum; sister, Dorothy Schletzbaum; brother, Jerry Schletzbaum; daughter, Susan (John) Snowdon; son, Roger (Maureen) Schletzbaum; six grandchildren, Erica (Dan) Swanson, Nathan (Susie) Taylor, Matthew Taylor, Andrea (Joel) Rindfleisch, Jacob Schletzbaum, and Marissa Schletzbaum; and five great-grandchildren, Lilianna Swanson, Henry Taylor, Malachi Swanson, Grace Rindfleisch, and Nolan Taylor; also other extended family and friends.
Durl is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Edith Schletzbaum; sisters, Esther Cowles, and Virginia Schrader; and brother, Wayne Schletzbaum.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 2, 2019