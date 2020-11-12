Dwaine Welker
Murray - Dwaine Dean Welker, son of Milan Lorraine Welker and Marie Pauline Wetzel Welker was born June 9, 1936 in Murray, Iowa and passed from this life Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Clarke County Hospital at 84 years of age.
Dwaine received his education in rural Clarke County and graduated from Murray High School in 1954. Dwaine served his country taking his basic training in SanAir National Guard attaining the rank of Airman First Class.
He was united in marriage to Anna May Franks Webb on October 24, 1993 at the Butterfly Gardens in Ft. Dodge, Iowa. They made their home in Clarke County northeast of Murray where Dwaine has spent his lifetime farming and raising cattle. He was a member of the Clarke County Sheriff's Posse, past member of the Clarke County Fairboard, and also enjoyed his Belgian horses which he took to many shows and received many trophies and awards over the years.
Those relatives who preceded Dwaine in death were his parents, Marie and Milan; nephew, Marty Robins and step-son, Kenny Webb.
Dwaine leaves to cherish his memory; wife, Anne Welker of Murray, IA; step-daughter, Becky (Kevin) Rodgers of Williamstown, MO; step-grandchildren, Jessica Reed of Lineville, Iowa, Joshua Webb of Winterset, Iowa, Jenny (David) Snead of Hannibal, MO, Eric (Kristina) Rodgers of Williamstown, MO; sister, Delores (Gary) Robins of Murray, IA; niece, Christie Robins of Murray, IA, nephews, Rick (Diana) Robins of Murray, IA, Dean (Janet) Robins of Murray, IA; step-great-grandchildren, Blake Rodgers, Jenna Rodgers, Kamden Rodgers, and Kenna Snead, as well as nieces, nephews other relatives and many friends.
The Family will hold private family graveside services at Murray Cemetery, Murray, Iowa.
Visitation will be open after 9:00 A.M. until 7:00 P.M. Friday, November 13, 2020 at Kale Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Clarke County Fairboard, P.O. Box 39, Osceola, IA, 50213
