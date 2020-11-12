1/1
Dwaine Welker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dwaine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dwaine Welker

Murray - Dwaine Dean Welker, son of Milan Lorraine Welker and Marie Pauline Wetzel Welker was born June 9, 1936 in Murray, Iowa and passed from this life Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Clarke County Hospital at 84 years of age.

Dwaine received his education in rural Clarke County and graduated from Murray High School in 1954. Dwaine served his country taking his basic training in SanAir National Guard attaining the rank of Airman First Class.

He was united in marriage to Anna May Franks Webb on October 24, 1993 at the Butterfly Gardens in Ft. Dodge, Iowa. They made their home in Clarke County northeast of Murray where Dwaine has spent his lifetime farming and raising cattle. He was a member of the Clarke County Sheriff's Posse, past member of the Clarke County Fairboard, and also enjoyed his Belgian horses which he took to many shows and received many trophies and awards over the years.

Those relatives who preceded Dwaine in death were his parents, Marie and Milan; nephew, Marty Robins and step-son, Kenny Webb.

Dwaine leaves to cherish his memory; wife, Anne Welker of Murray, IA; step-daughter, Becky (Kevin) Rodgers of Williamstown, MO; step-grandchildren, Jessica Reed of Lineville, Iowa, Joshua Webb of Winterset, Iowa, Jenny (David) Snead of Hannibal, MO, Eric (Kristina) Rodgers of Williamstown, MO; sister, Delores (Gary) Robins of Murray, IA; niece, Christie Robins of Murray, IA, nephews, Rick (Diana) Robins of Murray, IA, Dean (Janet) Robins of Murray, IA; step-great-grandchildren, Blake Rodgers, Jenna Rodgers, Kamden Rodgers, and Kenna Snead, as well as nieces, nephews other relatives and many friends.

The Family will hold private family graveside services at Murray Cemetery, Murray, Iowa.

Visitation will be open after 9:00 A.M. until 7:00 P.M. Friday, November 13, 2020 at Kale Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Clarke County Fairboard, P.O. Box 39, Osceola, IA, 50213

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.kalefuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kale Funeral Home
301 South Main
Osceola, IA 50213
(641) 342-2146
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kale Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Kale Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved