|
|
Dwayne Kriegel
Grinnell -
Dwayne Kriegel, age 58 of Grinnell, died peacefully on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at UnityPoint Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines.
A celebration of his life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the Grinnell Christian Church with Pastors Wes Key, Grinnell Church of Christ and John Epperson, Grinnell Regional Hospice Chaplain officiating. Pallbearers will be Ron Horvath, John Hillier, Austin Roshek, Bryan Lemke, Dr. Ron Hauser, Tim Bowers, Steve Peters, Chris Varney and Dale Lohse. Honorary bearers are Postal Service Employees. Interment will be at Westfield Cemetery, south of Grinnell. A reception will follow at the Eagles Club in Grinnell.
Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m. on Friday at the Smith Funeral Home in Grinnell. His family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials may be designated to the Dwayne Kriegel Memorial Fund and mailed in care of the Smith Funeral Home, PO Box 368, Grinnell, Iowa 50112 or dropped off at the 1St State Bank, 702 2nd Avenue, Grinnell.
Dwayne was born on May 12, 1961, in Topeka, Kansas, the son of Francis "Larry" and Joyce Myers Kriegel. While his father served in the military, Dwayne grew up on several military bases around the world. He was a 1979 graduate of Aviano American High School, Aviano Air Base, Italy. Following high school he made his home in Grinnell and soon after met the love of his life, Tammy See.
On October 17, 1981, he was united in marriage with Tammy, at the Community Church in Gilman. A union of nearly 38 years! The couple raised their two children, Ashley and Kelley in Grinnell.
Dwayne was employed with the United States Post Office in Grinnell for 34 years. He loved his work and considered being a postal carrier his dream job! For several nights a week he also loved working at the Candyland Station Soda Fountain in Grinnell, as well as running a limousine service for many years.
Dwayne held a strong love and devotion for his family and enjoyed spending his time with his grandchildren, whom they called "Pops." He enjoyed meeting and conversing with people wherever he went, particularly with everyone on his mail route. Road trips with his family were always fun and adventurous; he looked forward to stopping at local "Ma & Pa" restaurants to visit and share a meal. Dwayne loved food, cooking and grilling and held a passion for golf and gardening. He canned much of his produce and often shared what he grew. He was very patriotic, a stanch Republican, and a huge fan of the Iowa State Cyclones and NASCAR; he followed the Earnhardt racing teams.
Survivors include his wife, Tammy of Grinnell; his daughter, Ashley (Chris) Diedrick of Humboldt; his son, Kelley Kriegel of Grinnell; three grandchildren, Hayden Kriegel and Danica & Jerrod Diedrick; his second set of parents, Doug and Roberta See of Grinnell; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Doug and Reyne See of Grinnell and Shelly and Mike Manly of Okoboji; his father, Larry Kriegel of Topeka, Kansas; two brothers, Larry Paul (Josey) Kriegel of Florida and Loren Kriegel of Kansas; two sisters, Kim (Keith) Nash of Tennessee and Dianna (Bob) Sims of Kansas; and many nieces, nephews, good friends and postal customers. He was preceded in death by his mother, Joyce Kriegel.
The Kriegel family is asking, as a gift, that everyone please sign up as an organ donor.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 4, 2019