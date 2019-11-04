Services
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
515-961-5121
Resources
Martensdale - Services for Dwayne William Frazier, 80, who passed away at home will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, November 8, 2019 at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola with burial following in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Cemetery.

Dwayne is survived by his children, Dwight Frazier and Donnette (Thomas) Stewart; two grandchildren, Christopher and Aaron Stewart. He was preceded in death by his wife Dolores Frazier; parents, Jesse and Aredena Frazier; grandson, Timothy Stewart; siblings, Laura Jane Wright, Donald Frazier, Dale Frazier.

Visitation will be held 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Overton Funeral Home with family present from 6 to 8 p.m. Memorials may be given to Martensdale Lions Club. To view a complete obituary or sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
