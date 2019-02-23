|
|
Dwight A. McPherson
Des Moines - Dwight A. McPherson, 60, passed away on February 19, 2019, at Prairie Vista Village in Altoona. Dwight was born in Des Moines, on February 28, 1958, to Douglas and Marjorie McPherson.
Dwight is survived by his mother, Marjorie McPherson; brother, Douglas (Michelle) McPherson, Jr.; sister, Sherry (Michael) Wolver; nieces, nephews, great niece and great-nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, February 25, 2019, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave., Des Moines, with burial to follow at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive visitors Sunday from 4-6 p.m., also at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Croix Hospice in loving memory of Dwight.Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 23, 2019