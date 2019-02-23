Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
(515) 289-2442
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens
121 NW 60th Ave.,
Des Moines, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dwight McPherson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dwight A. McPherson


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dwight A. McPherson Obituary
Dwight A. McPherson

Des Moines - Dwight A. McPherson, 60, passed away on February 19, 2019, at Prairie Vista Village in Altoona. Dwight was born in Des Moines, on February 28, 1958, to Douglas and Marjorie McPherson.

Dwight is survived by his mother, Marjorie McPherson; brother, Douglas (Michelle) McPherson, Jr.; sister, Sherry (Michael) Wolver; nieces, nephews, great niece and great-nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, February 25, 2019, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave., Des Moines, with burial to follow at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive visitors Sunday from 4-6 p.m., also at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Croix Hospice in loving memory of Dwight.Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now