Dwight Huedepohl



Iowa City - Dwight Allen Huedepohl, 49, of Iowa City, and formerly of Brooklyn, died on July 6, 2020, at his home of natural causes.



Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 10th, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Grinnell with Pastor Joel Koepp, officiating. Organist will be Pam Haase. Pallbearers will be James Plough, Dylan Limas, Gary Dahnke, Jeremy Van Ersvelde, Brian Cline, Eric Canakes, Rick Legg, Brian Hall, Jon Stetzel, Jason Hall, and John McCammant. Burial will be in the Victor Memorial Cemetery in Victor.



The Huedepohl family will receive family and friends one-hour prior to the service at the church, (9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.).



Memorial contributions may be designated to the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Grinnell.



Dwight was born on September 12, 1970, in Grinnell, the son of Richard Dean and Esther Marie Bizek Huedepohl. He was raised on the family farm near Brooklyn and was a 1989 graduate of BGM High School. While in high school he was active in choir, drama, and participated in state speech. He attended Wartburg College in Waverly.



Dwight lived in Iowa City and was employed with True-Art Advertising and the University of Iowa parking complex.



Dwight enjoyed sports immensely. He was an avid fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Pittsburgh Steelers. He could go on for hours discussing these teams. Dwight also enjoyed listening and dancing to classic rock: Among other bands, he enjoyed The Guess Who and The Doors. He was a great friend who many enjoyed spending time with.



Survivors include his parents; Richard and Esther Huedepohl of Brooklyn; two siblings; Marcia (James) Plough of Corpus Christi, Texas and Steve (Amy) Huedepohl of Victor; an uncle, Don Huedepohl of Brooklyn; a nephew, Dylan Limas of Corpus Christi; a cousin, Carolyn Huedepohl of Brooklyn; and a long-time friend, Gary Dahnke. He was preceded in death by his brother, Wayne Huedepohl in 1998.









