Dwight Lobberecht
Eddyville - Dwight E. Lobberecht, age 76, of Eddyville, Iowa, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his family.
Dwight's wishes were to be cremated. A memorial service will be held on a later date.
Dwight E. Lobberecht was born on May 23, 1943 in Monroe County, Iowa, the son of Fred and Alice (Vance) Lobberecht. He attended and graduated from Eddyville High School, Class of 1961. Dwight was united in marriage to Mary Stodghill on July 20, 1968 at the Eddyville Methodist Church. They were blessed with one son, Troy. Dwight and Mary enjoyed 51 years of marriage before his passing.
Dwight worked as a general contractor and owned Tri-County, Inc. He was a referee for basketball and football, and umpired softball and baseball in his earlier years. Dwight coached Babe Ruth and Little League. He was the past President of the Eddyville Little League and Sports Boosters. Dwight enjoyed reading, playing golf and pool, and cribbage with his friends. He was also an avid Iowa Hawkeyes fan.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Mary Lobberecht; son, Troy (Stephanie) Lobberecht; granddaughter, Rylee Lobberecht (Hunter Wilz); and great-grandson, Winston Wilz.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Alice Lobberecht; and siblings, Fred, Ralph, Clarence, Max, Clyde, Lyle, Harold, Ruth, Phyllis, Glenna, and Betty.
Memorials may be given in his memory to Mahaska Health Hospice Serenity House and the Eddyville United Methodist Church.
Winfield Funeral Home in Knoxville and Eddyville Funeral Chapel are assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020