Dyann Cierzan
Urbandale - Dyann Cierzan, 86, of Urbandale, Iowa died peacefully on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019, from 4:00-6:00 pm at the Merle Hay Funeral Home, 4400 Merle Hay Rd. Memorials may be directed to Bishop Drumm Retirement Center, Johnston, Iowa.
Dyann Rae Schneider was born March 30, 1933, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. She was the daughter of Harry and Nina(Livingston) Schneider. She attended Thomas Jefferson High School in Council Bluffs. After graduation, she worked for Mutual of Omaha in Omaha, NE where she met and married Raymond Cierzan on June 6, 1953. They celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary last week.
The couple moved to Des Moines in 1957 after Ray completed his service in the Air Force and graduated from Creighton University. Together they raised three children and resided in Urbandale.
Dyann is survived by her husband, Ray; daughter, Debbie Kohner (Dan); son, Scott Cierzan (Carol); daughter, Nancy Tapps; nine grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; special cousin, Joan Prouty; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and great-grandsons, Garrett and Gavin Kanz.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 23, 2019