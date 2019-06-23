Services
Chapel Hill Gardens
4400 Merle Hay Rd
Des Moines, IA 50310
(515) 278-4633
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Chapel Hill Gardens
4400 Merle Hay Rd
Des Moines, IA 50310
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dyann Cierzan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dyann Cierzan


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dyann Cierzan Obituary
Dyann Cierzan

Urbandale - Dyann Cierzan, 86, of Urbandale, Iowa died peacefully on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019, from 4:00-6:00 pm at the Merle Hay Funeral Home, 4400 Merle Hay Rd. Memorials may be directed to Bishop Drumm Retirement Center, Johnston, Iowa.

Dyann Rae Schneider was born March 30, 1933, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. She was the daughter of Harry and Nina(Livingston) Schneider. She attended Thomas Jefferson High School in Council Bluffs. After graduation, she worked for Mutual of Omaha in Omaha, NE where she met and married Raymond Cierzan on June 6, 1953. They celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary last week.

The couple moved to Des Moines in 1957 after Ray completed his service in the Air Force and graduated from Creighton University. Together they raised three children and resided in Urbandale.

Dyann is survived by her husband, Ray; daughter, Debbie Kohner (Dan); son, Scott Cierzan (Carol); daughter, Nancy Tapps; nine grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; special cousin, Joan Prouty; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and great-grandsons, Garrett and Gavin Kanz.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now