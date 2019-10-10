|
Dylan Christopher Barnett
Des Moines - Dylan Barnett, 24, died on October 2, 2019 at Leon, Iowa. He was born August 24, 1995 to Todd and Sheila Barnett in Des Moines, Iowa. Dylan grew up in the Des Moines area, and attended Lincoln High School.
He had a kind, caring way about him; and a smile that could light up any room. He loved his family and siblings more than anything. He will truly be missed.
He enjoyed listening to music, writing music, playing basketball, videogames, hanging out with his brothers and sister, and spending time with friends.
Those left to cherish his memory include his father, Todd Barnett (Lynee Hoover); mother, Sheila Barnett; brothers, Devin and Dustin Barnett; sister, Paige Barnett; grandparents, Michael and Janet Schlarbaum; grandmother, Pamela Dishman; aunt, Jenna Stringer (Brian); uncles: Stephen Collins, Eric Barnett, Ryan Barnett (Rhonda), Jamie Barnett (Dana); his cousins; and his furry companions, Cali and Bucky.
Preceding Dylan in death are his grandfather, Clyde Barnett; and great-grandparents: Floyd and Betty Lenzley and David and Ellen Peterson.
Dylan's funeral will be at 10 a.m., Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Brooks South Town Chapel at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 7601 Fleur Dr. in Des Moines. His family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m., Monday, in the chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be given to his family or National Alliance for Mental Illness-Iowa.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019