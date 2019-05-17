|
E. Darlene Waggoner
Urbandale - Darlene Waggoner, 95, passed away May 12, 2019, at Bickford Cottage in Urbandale, Iowa. She was born on May 10, 1924, in Lenox, Iowa, to John and Hilda Wurster.
Darlene was united in marriage to Pete Waggoner in 1953 and they spent over 30 years square dancing throughout Iowa. Darlene was the life of every party. Although they did not have children together, Darlene (aka Auntie) generously supported her niece, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephew in all their endeavors.
Darlene was a homemaker and worked as a teacher and bookkeeper. She also worked at the Navy Base in Utah during WWII earning her membership into The Greatest Generation. She had a passion for finding family connections through genealogy, and she used it as a tool to track down relatives - both living and passed. She was a member of Highland Park Presbyterian Church (recently closed) for 58 years. Darlene took pride in her role of chief storyteller and as matriarch of the family reunions. This year marks the 86th reunion!
Darlene knew how to stick up for herself and "take on the big guy" when needed. She loved gardening as it kept her busy and her legacy will live on through her transplanted peony bushes. Darlene was still making friends well into her 80's and 90's and loved helping those around her.
Darlene was preceded in death by husband Pete and her parents. Survived by sister Donna Sandin, nephew David Sandin (Liz), nephew Robert Sandin, niece Julie Brady (Mark), three great-nieces Chantelle Sandin, Richelle Sandin, Jenna Brady and great-nephew Nicholas Brady.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Avenue in Des Moines with burial to follow at Waveland Cemetery in Prairie City. Visitation will be held prior to the service time from 10-11 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Salvation Army in loving memory of Darlene.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 17, 2019