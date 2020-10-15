1/1
E. Jeanne Reames
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share E.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
E. Jeanne Reames

Clive - Jeanne passed away on October. 9, 2020 at the Iowa Jewish Senior Life Center. She was preceded in death by her husband Harry J. Reames, Jr. in 2004. She is survived by her daughter Nancy (Tim) Wyatt, son Jim Reames, and three grandchildren.

A Celebration of her life will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at McLaren's Chapel in West Des Moines. A private entombment will follow at Resthaven Mausoleum.

For a full obituary, please go to www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 03:00 PM
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
5152257225
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved