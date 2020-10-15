E. Jeanne Reames
Clive - Jeanne passed away on October. 9, 2020 at the Iowa Jewish Senior Life Center. She was preceded in death by her husband Harry J. Reames, Jr. in 2004. She is survived by her daughter Nancy (Tim) Wyatt, son Jim Reames, and three grandchildren.
A Celebration of her life will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at McLaren's Chapel in West Des Moines. A private entombment will follow at Resthaven Mausoleum.
For a full obituary, please go to www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com
