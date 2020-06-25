E. Joann Walters
1933 - 2020
E. Joann Walters

Des Moines - E. Joann Walters, 87, passed away peacefully on June 24, 2020. She was born on April 28, 1933 in Des Moines to Willard and Esther (Nielsen) Gustafson.

Joann was valedictorian of East High Class of 1951 and was a very talented musician. She was a longtime member of Epworth UMC in Des Moines. Above all else, Joann was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Her greatest joy in life was being with her family and her legacy lives on through them.

She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Jim; daughters, Wendy Tassin and Julie (Marty) Bell; grandchildren, Caroline (Chris) Kerper and Philip (Adam) Tassin and Andrew Wheeler and Amanda (Doug) Griffith; several great grandchildren; sister, Joyce (Dick) Borg; and brother-in-law, Dr. E. Vance Walters.

Per her wishes, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com




Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.
