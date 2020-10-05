E. Joe Ann Lutz



(1936-2020)



On Monday, September 28, 2020, E. Joe Ann Lutz (Jones), Realtor and loving wife and mother of 5 children, passed away from the Covid virus after suffering from a lengthy illness at the age of 84.



Joe Ann found her professional calling when she became a real estate agent in the early 1970s. She worked for several real estate companies in Des Moines. She actively pursued real estate ethics, for the Iowa Association of Realtors, and the Des Moines Area Association of Realtors. Her passion and empathy were highlighted in guiding new buyers in buying their first homes. She worked tirelessly with clients, including innumerable Sunday open houses. She returned to teaching with real estate ethics courses for new licensees. She won many real estate awards, regularly being in the Million-Dollar Club (when home prices were well below $100,000!). She was appointed to the State Real Estate Commission by the Governor in 1985 and served 4 terms ending in 1993. She served as Chair twice during her tenure. Joe Ann retired in 2004. During her working life, and in retirement, Joe Ann continued her active volunteer activities, including on her churches' Altar Guilds. She was also an avid bridge player, golfer (as a member of the Hyperion Field Club), and enjoyed dancing. In retirement, Joe Ann loved working on elaborate cross stitch pieces, spending more time with her grandchildren, and watching her favorite "who done its" on TV. She always knew "who did it" before anyone else!



Joe Ann was born in Rushville, MO on May 3, 1936, the second of six children of Dalton and Nell Jones. The family moved to Kent, IA. Joe Ann graduated from Creston High School in 1954, graduated with an Associate of Arts from Southwestern Iowa Community College, and earned her teaching certificate. She met the love of her life, Robert W. Lutz, in Mason City, and they married on December 30, 1956. Their union produced 5 children, although a daughter, Kelly, died in infancy. Joe Ann was a devoted spouse and mother, teaching and working other jobs while raising their children in Des Moines, Los Alamos, NM, and Park Forest, IL, as Robert earned advanced degrees.



Joe Ann is survived by her husband of 63 years Robert Lutz, 4 children, Jule (Robert) Thorsen, Des Moines, Mark (Anne) Lutz, Silver Spring, MD, Eric (Barbara) Lutz, Portland, ME, and Teri (Troy) Oberender, Marshalltown. In addition, she is survived by 12 grandchildren: Michael (Amanda) Thorsen, Kelly (Jeremy) Arrington, Eric (Megan) Thorsen, Alan (Molly) Thorsen, Benjamin Lutz, Alexandra Lutz, Meghan Smith, Shannon Smith, Cameron Smith, Adelaide Oberender, Tristyn Oberender and Kane Oberender, and 4 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, as well as three brothers and one sister: Dalton Jones Jr., Charles Jones, Lonnie Myers, and Nell Jones. She is survived by three sisters: Donna Scheel, Ruth Jones, and Connie Jensen.



Due to the Covid-19 virus, a memorial service to celebrate her life will be scheduled when it is safe to gather.









