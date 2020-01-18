|
E. Virginia "Ginny" Benson
Indianola - Memorial services for E. Virginia "Ginny" Benson, 82, of Indianola, IA, who passed away Friday, January 17, 2020 in Des Moines, will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola. Burial of cremains will follow in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home prior to services from 10 to 11 a.m. where family will be present to greet friends.
She is survived by her children, Robin (Randy) Gardner; Steve (Karen) Benson; grandchildren, Adam Gardner, Deviney Benson and Bobby Benson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; parents, Weldon and Rhoda Hinson; brother, Jay; sisters, Kathleen, Betty, Earleen and Dorothy.
Memorials may be given to Kiya Koda Humane Society in Indianola. To view a complete obituary or sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 18 to Jan. 26, 2020