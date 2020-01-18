Services
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
515-961-5121
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
E. Virginia "Ginny" Benson

E. Virginia "Ginny" Benson Obituary
E. Virginia "Ginny" Benson

Indianola - Memorial services for E. Virginia "Ginny" Benson, 82, of Indianola, IA, who passed away Friday, January 17, 2020 in Des Moines, will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola. Burial of cremains will follow in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home prior to services from 10 to 11 a.m. where family will be present to greet friends.

She is survived by her children, Robin (Randy) Gardner; Steve (Karen) Benson; grandchildren, Adam Gardner, Deviney Benson and Bobby Benson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; parents, Weldon and Rhoda Hinson; brother, Jay; sisters, Kathleen, Betty, Earleen and Dorothy.

Memorials may be given to Kiya Koda Humane Society in Indianola. To view a complete obituary or sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 18 to Jan. 26, 2020
