E. Virginia "Ginny" Benson
Indianola - Memorial services for E. Virginia "Ginny" Benson, 82, of Indianola, IA, who passed away Friday, January 17, 2020 in Des Moines, will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola. Burial of cremains will follow in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home prior to services from 10 to 11 a.m. where family will be present to greet friends.
Ginny was born July 28, 1937 in Eutawville, South Carolina to Weldon and Rhoda (Strickland) Hinson. She was raised in Charleston, SC where she met the love of her life, Bob Benson who was serving in the United States Navy. A Naval Officer invited Bob to his home for dinner one evening - Ginny was the girl next door. The couple married in Charleston on January 5, 1954 and moved to Indianola, IA where they made their home together for almost 60 years.
Ginny was a homemaker while her children were young. She loved to cook, read, and spend time at the family home at Lake of the Ozarks. Later in life, Ginny enjoyed painting and was quite good at it. Aside from her lake home, Ginny enjoyed traveling to many destinations including the Bahamas, Hawaii and San Francisco.
More than anything, Ginny enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother.
You'll be greatly missed mom.
She is survived by her children, Robin (Randy) Gardner of Waukee, IA; Steve (Karen) Benson of Indianola, IA; grandchildren, Adam Gardner, Deviney Benson and Bobby Benson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; parents, Weldon and Rhoda Hinson; brother, Jay; sisters, Kathleen, Bettie, Uldine and Dorothy.
Memorials may be given to Kiya Koda Humane Society in Indianola. To sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Jan. 29, 2020