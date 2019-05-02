Services
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John's Catholic Church
Adel, IA
Earl "Marv" Dick


Earl "Marv" Dick Obituary
Earl "Marv" Dick

Adel - Earl Marvin "Marv" Dick, 72 of Adel, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 3, 2019 at St. John's Catholic Church in Adel with private burial following in Fort Dodge. Family will greet friends Thursday, May 2nd at the church from 5:00-8:00 p.m. with a scripture service at 8:00 p.m.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home - McCalley Chapel in Adel. Online condolences may be left at www.caldwellparrish.com
Published in Des Moines Register on May 2, 2019
