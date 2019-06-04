Services
Grandview Park Funeral Home
3211 Hubbell Ave
Des Moines, IA 50317
(515) 265-1652
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Grandview Park Funeral Home
3211 Hubbell Ave
Des Moines, IA 50317
Service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Grandview Park Funeral Home
3211 Hubbell Ave
Des Moines, IA 50317
Earl J. Allen Obituary
Earl J. Allen

Des Moines - Earl James Allen, 89, Des Moines, Iowa, died Friday, May 31, 2019, in Des Moines. Born February 5, 1930, in Des Moines, to Mac & Goldie Allen. Earl retired from Super Valu after 30 years as a truck mechanic.

Earl's first love was God, his wife Mary, and all his family. He was an active member of Dean Avenue Church of Christ for over 54 years. Earl enjoyed classic cars.

Survived by wife, Mary Lou, children, Billy (Roberta) Allen, Linda (Greg) Head, Karma (Ron) Sharp, Risa (Skip) Schamel, & Brad (Robin) Allen, many grandchildren, great and great great.

Services are Friday, June 7th, 10am, Grandview Park Chapel, 3211 Hubbell Avenue, Des Moines, Iowa 50317. Visitation Thursday, June 6th, from 5 to 7pm.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 4, 2019
