Services
Memorial Services of Iowa
4208 North Ankeny Blvd.
Ankeny, IA 50023
515-964-0592
Resources
More Obituaries for Earl Leonard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earl Leonard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Earl Leonard Obituary
Earl Leonard

Ankeny - Earl Dean Leonard, 80, of Ankeny passed away Friday, January 3, 2020 from complications of COPD. A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, January 7th at Ankeny Memorial Funeral Home (4208 N Ankeny Blvd). The life and spirit of Earl will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday January 8th at Ankeny United Methodist Church (206 SW Walnut St).

Earl was born October 6, 1939 to Carl and June Leonard. He was born and raised in Perry, Iowa. He graduated from Perry High School and received his BA Degree from Buena Vista College and a Master's Degree from Drake University. Earl taught and coached in Callender and Ankeny. He was a member of the United Methodist Church for 53 years. Earl and Janet sealed their love in marriage on July 17, 1960.

Those blessed to share his life include his wife Janet of 59 years; son, Jeff (Deena); grandchildren, Xavier Leonard, Adam, Anna, and Arik Logsdon; brother, Jerry (Jackie); sister-in-law, Janet. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Gene.

Online at www.MemorialServicesofIowa.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Earl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -