Earl Leonard
Ankeny - Earl Dean Leonard, 80, of Ankeny passed away Friday, January 3, 2020 from complications of COPD. A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, January 7th at Ankeny Memorial Funeral Home (4208 N Ankeny Blvd). The life and spirit of Earl will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday January 8th at Ankeny United Methodist Church (206 SW Walnut St).
Earl was born October 6, 1939 to Carl and June Leonard. He was born and raised in Perry, Iowa. He graduated from Perry High School and received his BA Degree from Buena Vista College and a Master's Degree from Drake University. Earl taught and coached in Callender and Ankeny. He was a member of the United Methodist Church for 53 years. Earl and Janet sealed their love in marriage on July 17, 1960.
Those blessed to share his life include his wife Janet of 59 years; son, Jeff (Deena); grandchildren, Xavier Leonard, Adam, Anna, and Arik Logsdon; brother, Jerry (Jackie); sister-in-law, Janet. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Gene.
