Services
Pence - Reese Funeral Home
310 North 2nd Avenue East
Newton, IA 50208
641-792-5125
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
9:30 AM
Community Heights Alliance Church
Funeral
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
Community Heights Alliance Church
Earl Vogelaar

Earl Vogelaar Obituary
Earl Vogelaar

Lexington, KY formerly of Newton - Earl died on Thursday, November 28th in Lexington, KY. His funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 7th at Community Heights Alliance Church. All are welcome to visitation with Betty and her family at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the church. Memorials may be designated to the Community Heights Alliance Church in Newton and may be left at the church or at Pence ~ Reese Funeral Home. Online condolences and the obituary may be viewed at www.pencefh.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
