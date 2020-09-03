1/1
Earl Wesley Sutton
1930 - 2020
Earl Wesley Sutton

Ankeny - Earl W. Sutton, 89, passed away on September 1, 2020, in Ankeny. He was born in Des Moines on September 27, 1930, to Fred and Amy Sutton.

Earl proudly served as an officer in the United States Air Force. He worked as an attorney until his retirement. Earl was a member of the Masonic Lodge, American Legion and Highland Park Christian Church. He enjoyed camping, golfing, going on cruises, and traveling anywhere and everywhere.

Earl is survived by his daughters, Jill (Bob) Schatz, Joy (Dan) Reeves, Joyce (Kelly) Carpenter, and Janice (Emmett) Schnathorst; 17 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; 1 great great-grandchild; and a sister, Leona Sutton. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Louise; parents, Fred and Amy Sutton; and sister, Lela Janish.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave., Des Moines. Burial will be at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery at a later date due to Earl donating his body to DMU.

Those planning on an expression of sympathy please direct memorials to Drake University or Grand View University.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
(515) 289-2442
