Ed Johnston
Grinnell - Ed Johnston, age 83 of Grinnell, died on Friday, March 27, 2020 at UnityPoint Grinnell Regional Medical Center.
A celebration of his life with military honors will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the Grinnell Christian Church. A luncheon will follow the service. Private family burial will be held at Hazelwood Cemetery in Grinnell.
Memorials may be designated to or to PALS (Poweshiek Animal League Shelter) and mailed in care of the Smith Funeral Home, PO Box 368, Grinnell, Iowa 50112. Memories and condolences may be shared with Ed's family on the Smith Funeral Home website at www.smithfh.com.
Edwin Eugene Johnston was born the son of Walter R. Johnston and Vernice (Davis) Johnston on September 19, 1936 in Grinnell, Iowa. He was raised in Montezuma, Iowa and graduated from Montezuma High School with the class of 1954. He honorably served his country as a sergeant in the United States Marine Corps from 1954 - 1957.
Ed was united in marriage to Nellie Elizabeth Burr on April 4, 1958 in Grinnell, Iowa. Their union was blessed with three children, Cheryl, Cindy and Michael. They resided in Grinnell all of their married lives and Ed was a longtime employee at Fisher Controls in Marshalltown. He was a member of the UAW Local 893, National Rifle Association, Central Iowa Car Club and Hudson Car Club. Ed and Beth attended church at the Northside Evangelical Methodist Church and later at the Grinnell Christian Church.
Ed devoted much of his time to helping others. Ed and Beth were foster parents to many children and provided them the love and guidance they needed to help them in life. For over ten years, he operated a boxing club for the youth. His enjoyments were collecting guns, farm toys and train cars, restoring farm tractors and old cars, watching NASCAR, attending gun shows and car shows, reading history and military books, and traveling, especially their trips to Hawaii, Ireland, Alaska and Colorado. Ed will be remembered for the strong love of his family, for his determination, for being a perfectionist and taking pride in everything he did, and for being a storyteller.
Ed is survived by his wife of 61 years, Beth Johnston of Grinnell; daughters, Cheryl (Steve) Hanssen and Cindy Kidrowski, both of Grinnell; son, Michael (Leesa) Johnston of Thor, Iowa; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; and several foster children. He was preceded in death by his parents; and three sisters, Phyllis Thompson, Janet Austin, and Donna Johnston, who died in infancy.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 2 to Apr. 8, 2020