Ed Parmenter
1938 - 2020
Des Moines - Edward Alber Parmenter, Jr., 82, died at Taylor House Hospice in Des Moines on Thursday, September 17th, from congestive heart failure. Ed was born on May 22, 1938, and lived most of his life in Ankeny with his parents, Edward Alber Parmenter, Sr., and Mildred Lelia (Harvey) Parmenter, until moving to Des Moines. A celebration of Ed's life will be held at Outdoor Education Center, 610 NE 36th St., Ankeny, Iowa, from 10 am to noon on Saturday, October 17, 2020. Memorials may be given to First United Methodist Church in Des Moines, Des Moines University, Taylor House (Unity Point Hospice), or any charity of your choice.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 28 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Celebration of Life
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Outdoor Education Center
