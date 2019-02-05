|
|
Eddie Harris
Des Moines, Iowa - Edward Leon Harris was born on April 9th, 1966 in Des Moines, Iowa. He was called home to be with the Lord on January 29th, 2019 surrounded by family. Visitation will be held from 6 - 8PM Friday, February 8 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street. Funeral services will begin at 11AM Saturday, February 9 at Elim Christian Fellowship, 525 E 9th Street, and will conclude with burial at Glendale Cemetery. Full obituary at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 5, 2019