Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
515-243-5221
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Elim Christian Fellowship
525 E 9th Street
Des Moines, Iowa - Edward Leon Harris was born on April 9th, 1966 in Des Moines, Iowa. He was called home to be with the Lord on January 29th, 2019 surrounded by family. Visitation will be held from 6 - 8PM Friday, February 8 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street. Funeral services will begin at 11AM Saturday, February 9 at Elim Christian Fellowship, 525 E 9th Street, and will conclude with burial at Glendale Cemetery. Full obituary at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 5, 2019
