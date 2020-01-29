|
Eden Celeste Hoque
Des Moines - Eden Celeste Hoque was born into this world as an angel on January 10, 2020. Her spirit left her body for unknown reasons prior to her birth.
In the 34 weeks she was with us, she did more than some people do in a lifetime. She went to yoga, concerts, the opera, Hamilton, and RAGBRAI. She visited Minnesota, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Aspen, Kansas City, and Italy. She seemed to love music, as well as the sounds of her dad and furry poodle brother, Marshall.
Eden is survived and will be forever missed by her loving parents, Chef Suman and Dr. Cynthia Hoque, as well as her grandmother Glenda Bossow, grandparents Fazlul Hoque and Momtaz Begum, great-grandparents LeRoy and Carolyn Kramer, and her aunts and uncles Sarah Williams and Alex Panhorst, Tom Williams, Annie Williams, Suruj and Shima Aktar, and Shohel and Mukta Hoque. She is also survived by many great-aunts and uncles, extended cousins, and dear friends who all "loved her into being" as Mr. Rogers would say, before she even met them.
She was welcomed into heaven by her grandfather Scott Williams, step-grandfather Rick Bossow, and several extended cousins who were also lost to miscarriage and stillbirth.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 11 am at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in West Des Moines, IA. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service and burial will be held afterwards at Glendale Cemetery in Des Moines. A Celebration of Life will also be held on Feb 20 from 4-7 pm at Confluence Brewery. All are welcome.
Memorials in Eden's memory may be directed to the Friends of DSM Parks - Natural Playscape fund for a playground to be built at MacRae Park (https://www.friendsofdmparks.org or 1517 E. MLK, Jr Pkwy, Des Moines, IA 50317).
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 29 to Feb. 2, 2020