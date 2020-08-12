Edgar Perryman Jr.
Des Moines - Edgar V. Perryman Jr., 80, of Des Moines, died August 10, 2020 at his home.
He was born April 11, 1940 in Baltimore City, MD to Edgar and Ruth Catherine Scott Perryman.
He was a hardworking man, one who liked to push the rules. He enjoyed his many motorcycles and abundance of cars. He very much loved his stockcar racing days, coming into another realm of racing in sprint car racing #29. He also enjoyed being outside, being on the water boating, all with love of family and friends.
He had faith and was a member of the McKinley Ave. Church of Christ in Des Moines. He obeyed the gospel, having his baptism March 30, 2003 at the age of 63.
Surviving is his son, Edgar V. (Lori) Perryman III of Des Moines; daughter, Debra Lees (Jerry Stephens) of Des Moines; step-daughter, Chantell Violett of Des Moines; 4 grandchildren, Edgar "Eddie" IV, Joshua, Adell and Jordan; 3 great-grandchildren, Anna, Joshua Jr. and Larry; a sister, Barbara Goetz; a brother, Jerry Perryman and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ed Perryman Sr., his mother, Ruth Perryman; and granddaughter, Melody Lees.
Private funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday at Reece Funeral Home in Ottumwa.. Burial will be in Memorial Lawn Cemetery in Ottumwa.
For those not able to be inside the funeral home with the family during the service, you may watch the funeral from the Reece Funeral Home Facebook page. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.rfh-ia.com
.
Limited open visitation will be 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday.
Memorials may be made to McKinley Ave. Church of Christ in Des Moines.