Edgar Roy "Ed" Sanders
Grinnell - Edgar Roy "Ed" Sanders, 76, of Grinnell died on July 14, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
A public graveside service and burial is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 20th, at Westfield Cemetery, south of Grinnell, with Rev. Deanna Shorb, Grinnell College Chaplain, officiating. Pallbearers will be members of the Grinnell Volunteer Fire Department.
Memorial contributions may be designated to the Grinnell Volunteer Fire Department, mailed in care of the Smith Funeral Home, PO Box 368, Grinnell, Iowa 50112. Memories and condolences may be shared with his family online at www.smithfh.com
Ed was born on June 9, 1944, in Montezuma, the son of Wendell Wayne and Betty Louise Sanders. He was raised in Montezuma and was a 1962 graduate of Montezuma High School. He later attended Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids where he took classes in drafting.
On June 1, 1963, he was united in marriage to Gerri Burkett, at the Malcom Methodist Church. The couple lived in Grinnell where they raised their two sons. For many years, Ed was employed as an electrician at Grinnell College, while working part-time for Burkett Roofing Company. He later was employed with Midwest Lock Company in Des Moines and most recently as a driver for Wes Finch Auto Plaza.
Ed was a long-time volunteer at the Grinnell Fire Department and took great pride in his duties there. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, especially at Diamond Lake near Montezuma, and cruising throughout America and Canada on his motorcycle. His loved his time shared on the road with Gerri and their friends!
Survivors include his wife, Gerri of Grinnell; his son, Mark Sanders of Grinnell; two siblings, Harold Sanders of Blue Springs, Missouri and Jane (Kenny) Vargas of Montezuma; and four grandchildren, Breanna, Jena, Gage, and Jacob Sanders. He was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Matthew in 2010.