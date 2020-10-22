Edison "Ed" Davis
Highland, CA formerly of State Center - Edison (Ed) James Davis died October 12, 2020 at Highland Palms Healthcare Center, Highland, CA of respiratory failure due to COVID-19. Ed was born October 16, 1925 in Zearing, Iowa to R.H. (Harley) and Dina Nell Bertram Davis. The family moved to farm near Colo, Iowa and Ed graduated with the class of 1943 from Colo High School. Ed enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, was a rifleman and fought in the World War II Pacific Theater. He was wounded in action in Okinawa, Ryukyu Islands, hospitalized and awarded the Purple Heart. At the close of WWII, he was deployed to North China, where the Marines primary mission was to accomplish the disarmament of the Japanese and provide for their repatriation.
After returning home from military service, Ed attended Simpson College on the G.I. Bill. He owned and operated Farm Equipment and Motor Company in State Center, IA for several decades. Ed and Marilyn Shinn Davis raised their three daughters in State Center and enjoyed boating, camping, summer family trips, visiting historical sites and never missed attending the girls many school activities.
Ed was a proud Marine and past Commander of the Harlan G. Pfantz Post No. 122 of the State Center American Legion. Ed was an early advocate of health benefits for veterans exposed to atomic radiation and Agent Orange. Ed was a lifelong Democrat with many fond memories of helping Jimmy Carter's Iowa Caucus and Presidential Campaign.
Ed lived in Southern California for the last 35 years where he enjoyed the desert sun and warm winters. He is survived and lovingly remembered by his three children, Becky Greenwald of Perry, IA, Cindy Davis Anderholt of Mountain Center, CA, and Sherry Fahsholtz (Mike) of Indian Wells, CA; grandchildren Adrienne Greenwald (Zac Andersen) of Des Moines, IA, Zach Greenwald (Megan Michaelsen) of Perry, IA, Dr. Tony Fahsholtz (Jaclyn Dambra) of Leesburg, FL, Sam Fahsholtz (Mariel) of Wenatchee, WA, and Nicole Fahsholtz of East Wenatchee, WA; and great-grandson, Jonathan Fahsholtz.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents; siblings Sheldon Davis, Paul Davis, Virgil Davis, Odetta Hamen, Opal Davis, and Dixie Maher; and son-in-law J. John Anderholt.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, unfortunately there will not be a public memorial service. There will be a private burial with Graveside Military Honors at Colo Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made in Ed's memory to Habitat for Humanity.
Instead of flowers, Ed, if he could, would ask that you not vote for Trump.