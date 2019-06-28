|
Edith Ann Ryerson Wessel
- - The world has lost a humble, but relentless champion on behalf of justice, inclusion, and non-violence. Edith did not know a stranger; if you picked up a freecycle offering from her, you had a friend. For years, students who were not able to go home for the holidays were invited to her Christmas and Thanksgiving dinners. When she was a member of a small church, she hosted Christmas Day dinner for everyone who did not have another place to go. We will celebrate Edith's life on July 5, 2019, 11 am at St. Andrews Lutheran Church in Ames. Visitation will be on July 4, 7 pm - 8:30 pm at St. Andrews.
What Edith saved in counting pennies, she gave to her many charitable interests including the Good Neighbor Emergency Assistance, Amnesty International and so many more. She also was happy to help her grandchildren.
She was raised on farms in the Cambridge and Huxley area, with 6 older brothers whom she adored.
After graduating from Huxley High School, Edith was accepted into, and was a member of, the last class of the U.S. Student Nurse Cadet Program, getting her nursing degree from Iowa Lutheran Hospital. She was also certified as a Parish Nurse in 1992.
Edith and Robert Wessel married at Bethesda Lutheran in Ames in 1951. They enjoyed traveling and living in many different places due to his studies and work. They lived and worked all over Europe for 6 years. They also enjoyed multiple trips to Europe including a 1973 six week camping trip with all five of their children.
Edith enjoyed a wide variety of nursing experiences, and was passionate about keeping her elderly and terminally ill patients in their homes. Her job was not limited to medical assistance; she offered spiritual and emotional care as well. In short, she offered her patients her undivided attention. She worked for 16 years as director of Ames Visiting Nursing Service. For eight months, she enjoyed working at De Gamles a nursing home in Copenhagen, Denmark while Bob was on sabbatical.
She is survived by her 5 children and spouses, 10 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren.
Preceding her in death are her parents Oscar and Liza Ryerson, husband Robert, brothers Lawrence, Leslie, Obert, Eide, Theodore and Rinard.
For more stories about Edith, go to http://wesselfam.com/Edith
Published in Des Moines Register on June 28, 2019