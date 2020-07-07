Edith Hege



Des Moines - Edith Martha Hege, 105, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Edith was born on August 23rd, 1914 in Aberdeen, South Dakota to Clyde and Maude Hill. When she was two years old, her family moved to Woodburn, Iowa. By the time Edith was in 7th grade, the family had moved to the east side of Des Moines, where Edith attended Woodrow Wilson Jr. High. Edith had fond memories of visiting the library after school, roller skating around the block, and playing cribbage with her dad. After graduating from East High School, Edith was married and went to work for the state headquarters of the Selective Service Administration, where she was employed during World War II. After the war, she worked for the State of Iowa, helping in the great revision of the Code of Iowa. Moving into the private sector, Edith became the secretary to the president of the C. E. Erickson Company. After the passing of her husband, Edith re-married and in 1951, moved to Emporia, Kansas where she remained for thirty years. She obtained her realtor's license and worked as a real estate broker for twenty years, selling everything from farms to commercial property to single family homes. She loved the job. During her time in Kansas, Edith joined the Eastern Star Masonic Lodge, serving as Worthy Matron and district aid. Upon retirement, Edith and her husband moved to Bella Vista, Arkansas. During her time there, Edith enjoyed learning new hobbies, including golf and bridge. After the passing of her second husband, Edith moved back to Des Moines to be closer to her two children, Jeanette and Harlan. Edith has six grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter. Edith moved to Scottish Rite Park in November of 2009. She was an active member of St. John's Lutheran Church during her years in Des Moines. There will be a memorial service held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be directed to St. John's Lutheran Church in honor of Edith - 600 6th Avenue, Des Moines, IA 50309.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store