|
|
Edith "Cris" Hirsch
Indianola - Services for Edith "Cris" Hirsch, 89, who passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019, will be held 1:30 p.m., Saturday, October 19 at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola. Burial will be in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Cemetery.
Cris was born to Carl and Elizabeth Criswell in Davenport, Iowa. She graduated from Davenport High School in 1948 and then worked at the Cresent Macaroni and Cracker Company.
Cris moved to Indianola, attending Simpson College and graduated in 1953 with a degree in Sociology. While at Simpson, she met Harlan Hirsch. They were married in Norfolk, Virginia, while he was on duty in the United States Navy.
Cris and Harlan had four children and kept busy raising a family and farming. She was very involved with all the kids' activities and enjoyed working on her beautiful yard and extensive garden. Cris was also very active with Center Chapel Church and enjoyed her time and friends in the United Methodist Womens group.
A great joy in her later life was being a grandmother. She and Harlan also enjoyed many trips out west and one trip to Italy with their daughters. Cris was known and loved by everyone she met.
Survivors include her husband, Harlan; a brother, James Criswell; sister-in-law, Marjorie Rodgers; three children, Renee Hirsch, Pamela Hirsch, David (Gabriella) Hirsch; two grandchildren, Natividad Keim and Carl Hirsch; and several wonderful nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Sue Hirsch; sister-in-law, Claudia Criswell; and brother-in-law, Dean Rodgers.
Visitation will be held 4 to 8 p.m., Friday, October 18 at Overton Funeral Home where family will be present from 6 to 8 p.m. to greet friends. Memorials may be given in her name to Center Chapel Church, Temple of God or Indianola Helping Hand. To sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019