Edith J. Terlouw
Newton - Edith passed from this life on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at MercyOne Newton Medical Center.
Edith Jean Terlouw, 90, was born September 15, 1928, in Newton. She was a graduate of the Sully Senior High, and later a graduate of Drake University in Des Moines, with a bachelor's degree in Human Resources. For many years she worked in health services in Des Moines and Grinnell areas. She retired as a case worker for the Jasper County Department of Human Services. She will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her. She attended the Newton First Assembly of God Church and enjoyed International travel and socializing with people.
Edith is survived by her sister Illa Guthrie of Newton; her brother Vernon (Gloria) Terlouw of Killduff; her four nieces; and her many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents
A time of Remembrance and Graveside Service will be at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at the Sully Cemetery. A Viewing will be 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. Monday afternoon, June 3, at the Pence~Reese Funeral Home in Newton, who have been in charge of the arrangements. Following the graveside, a fellowship time and lunch will follow at the Sully Community Center Building. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to a charity of your choosing. Online condolences may be left at: www.pencefh.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 2, 2019