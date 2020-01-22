|
Dr. Edmundo V. Acoymo
Dr. Edmundo V. Acoymo, MD 82, entered eternal rest, Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the Mercy Hospice in Johnston, Iowa following a brief illness. A funeral mass will be at 11 AM January 25, 2020 at Our Lady's Immaculate Heart Catholic Church, 510 E 1st St, Ankeny, IA 50021. A visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the mass.
He leaves his wife of 59 years, Cristina; his son, Edmund C. Acoymo (Susan) and daughters; Margaruitte "Peg" Mattison (Jeremy) and Lisa Dale (Rob); his sisters Maria Ana De Soto Merano and Corazon A. Domingo; five grandchildren Grant Acoymo, Quinn Mattison, Austin Mattison, Nicholas Dale, Brielle Dale; and many relatives.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020