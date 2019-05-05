|
|
Edna Adeline Den Hartog
Of Des Moines, Iowa - Edna Adeline Den Hartog was born to Hattie De Bruin and Simon Den Hartog, near Leighton, IA on Dec. 7, 1924. She graduated from Prairie City, IA high school and from Central College, Pella, IA. She received a Master of Religious Education degree from the Biblical Seminary in New York City.
For a few months she served as secretary at Western Theological Seminary in Holland, MI. For about three years, Edna served the Winnebago Indian Mission of the Reformed Church in America at Winnebago, NE. For many years, she was a Weekday Religious Education teacher for the Page County Council of Churches, based in Luray, VA. She also served as Director of Christian Education at Second Reformed Church, Pella, IA, and First Presbyterian Church, Burlington, IA.
Edna had a great interest in furthering inter-church cooperation and was active in the Burlington Area Council of Churches, serving on the Board for several years, and was also active in the Professional Church Leaders of the Burlington area. She was instrumental in organizing the Interchurch Community Prayer Fellowship and active in its programs.
After her retirement, she became a member of the First Baptist Church of Burlington where she served for several years as church organist, adult Sunday school teacher, and in various other capacities. She later moved to Des Moines, IA, where she was a member of Bethany Reformed Church.
She was an avid reader, a lover of music, and enjoyed the beauty of nature. Some of her greatest joys were studying and teaching the Bible, and leading interchurch prayer groups. She had a keen interest in children and youth.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Howard Den Hartog of Prairie City, IA. Her survivors include nephews, Dennis Den Hartog (Ruth) of Newton, IA and Donald (Sandy) of Altoona, IA and their families.
A memorials may be directed to Bethany Reformed Church, Des Moines, IA.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m., with funeral service to begin at 5:00 p.m., Friday, May 10, 2019 at Bethany Reformed Church, 720 NE 52nd Ave., Des Moines.
Condolences may be expressed at: www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
Published in Des Moines Register on May 5, 2019