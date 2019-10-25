Services
Peterson Funeral Home
415 School Street
Carlisle, IA 50047
515-989-3510
Indianola - Edna K. McCleeary, 95, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Mercy Hospice in Johnston. Edna was born in Runnells on May 11, 1924. On November 24, 1947 she was united in marriage to Dean McCleeary and they were blessed with four children. She is survived by their children; Steven (Ruth), Robert (JoAnn), Susan (Rick) Cox and Carol (John) Linnan; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great children.

Visitation for Edna will be from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m., Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Eastside Church of the Nazarene, 1451 East 25th Street, Des Moines. Funeral Services will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, November 1, 2019 at the Eastside Church of the Nazarene. Burial will be in the Carlisle City Cemetery. Online condolences can be made to www.petersonfuneralservice.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
