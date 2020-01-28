|
Edna Ortale-Goodhew
Des Moines - Edna Laura Wheatley Ortale Goodhew 97, passed away on Sunday January 26, 2020 at the Iowa Jewish Senior Life Center.
Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Brooks South Town Chapel, 7601 Fleur Drive, Des Moines, Iowa. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until service time at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers please consider a gift in Edna's name to the Iowa Jewish Senior Life Center or a .
Edna was born on April 15, 1922 in London, England but immigrated with her family to Brisbane, Australia in 1926. It was 1945 when she became an Australian war bride, marrying John Ortale. Traveling to the United states on the USS Mariposa, Edna settled in Des Moines with John until his death in 1961. Edna returned to Brisbane with her 5 children, where she subsequently married Alan Goodhew. Over the years Edna, Alan and the 5 children returned to Des Moines. She loved to travel, read, knit and always enjoyed teaching her daughters and granddaughters the craft. Edna had a great love of family, life, a strong spiritual foundation and we celebrate her life.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Rhonda Ortale, Beth (Jim) Nixon, Tony (Sue) Ortale, Gary (Kris) Ortale and Monica Ortale and her 6 grandchildren, Ryan, Brandon (fiancé Kelly) Lisa, Laura, Tony and Drew Ortale.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Iowa Jewish Senior Life Center for their care over the past year.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020