Edward C. "Ned" Rood Jr.


1960 - 2020
Edward C. "Ned" Rood Jr. Obituary
Edward C. "Ned" Rood, Jr.

West Des Moines - Edward C. (Ned) Rood, Jr. 59, passed way of natural causes on March 25th at home. Private inurnment will be held at the Memorial Gardens at Plymouth United Church of Christ in Des Moines.

Ned was born on June 16, 1960 in Des Moines, Iowa and was loved by his three older sisters. Ned attended Hanawalt, Merrill and Roosevelt High School, class of 1978.

Ned managed Peeples Music, Music Circuit, and the CD Shoppe. He was a columnist for The Skywalker, and a deejay for KFMG. Ned loved attending concerts, and playing drums in several local bands. A friend to many, Ned made you feel like you were the only person in the room.

Ned is survived by his daughters, Annie (Nick) Stitzell and Jane Rood; sisters, Kate (Ted) Starostka, Lucy (Bob) Anderson; brother-in-law, John Ortner; and many other family members and dear friends. Ned was preceded in death by his parents, Edward C. Rood, Sr. and Nancy Kooker, and sister, Jane Ortner.

The family and friends will be hosting a 60t h Birthday Celebration of Ned's life tentatively scheduled for June 16th. Details to follow on social media soon. Memorials may be made to Plymouth United Church of Christ in Ned's memory.

Rock on, Ned.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020
