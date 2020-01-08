Resources
Edward Charles Wiles passed away January 3rd at Iowa Methodist Hospital.

Ed was born March 30, 1935 in Des Moines, son of Dr. Edward W. Wiles and Lucia Wiles. He graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1954. He served in the United States Air Force with honorable discharge in 1961. He retired from Homesteads Life in 2008 after 40 years of service.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Beverly Houghan. He is survived by his sister Mary Loebel and two nieces and two nephews.

A private family burial will be Saturday, January 11, at Resthaven Cemetery.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
