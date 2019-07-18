Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
the Van Meter Legion Hall, Post 403
910 Main Street
Van Meter, IA
Edward Cornelison


1931 - 2019
Edward Cornelison Obituary
Edward Cornelison

Des Moines - Edward Cornelison passed away on July 16, 2019 from complications of a prior head injury. He was born August 24, 1931 in Decatur County, Iowa. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict. He worked for Library Binding Service for close to 40 years.

Ed was active in the Urbandale community serving as the Assistant Chief of the Urbandale Fire Department for most of his 30 year tenure. He was the first certified EMT in Polk County.

After their retirement, Ed and his wife, Shirley, could be seen at any Urbandale athletic event as volunteers to the Jayhawk Booster Club. Ed loved to hunt, fish and was an avid skeet shooter.

Ed was survived by his wife of 67 years, Shirley; his sons Lt. Col. retired , Steven (Carol); Dan (Deanne), six grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

A visitation will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019, from 9:00 a.m until 11:00 a.m. at the Van Meter Legion Hall, Post 403, 910 Main Street, Van Meter, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Urbandale Fire Department, 3927 121st Street, Urbandale, IA 50323.
Published in Des Moines Register from July 18 to July 20, 2019
