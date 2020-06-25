Edward G. Carr
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward G. Carr

Des Moines - Edward Glenn Carr, 78, of Des Moines, Iowa passed away on Wednesday, June 24th 2020, peacefully at the Taylor House with his wife Lavenia and daughter Vickie by his side.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 10am to Noon on Monday, June 29th 2020. Burial at noon at Merle Hay Funeral Home, 4400 Merle Hay Rd. Des Moines, Iowa. Guests are asked to wear masks.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Celebration of Life
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Chapel Hill Gardens
Send Flowers
JUN
29
Burial
12:00 PM
Chapel Hill Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chapel Hill Gardens
4400 Merle Hay Rd
Des Moines, IA 50310
(515) 278-4633
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved