Edward Gene Metge
Des Moines - Edward Gene Metge, 98, passed away on June 16, 2020 at Mercy West Lakes in West Des Moines, Iowa. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 am at Saint Mary of Nazareth Catholic Church on Thursday, June 25. A private burial will be held at 12:30 pm at the Veteran's Cemetery near Van Meter, Iowa.
A social distance visitation will be held one hour before the service.
Gene was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on June 10, 1922 to Henry and Maude (Hale) Metge. Upon graduation from Roosevelt High School in Cedar Rapids in 1941, he joined the Navy and served the duration of World War Two. His career with Northwestern Bell endured for 35 years as a Supervisor of Special Services. He retired in 1982 and proudly beat the system by collecting a pension and medical benefits for nearly 40 years.
Gene is survived by his son, Greg (Maria) Metge of Punta Gorda, Florida; daughter, Roxanne (Don) Werner of Des Moines; grandson, Joshua Hemann of Des Moines; Geoff (Miriah) Metge of Rocklyn, California; and granddaughter, Gina Metge of Denver, Colorado.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Mary, his parents, sister Florence, and infant son Michael.
In lieu of flowers, feel free to make a contribution to your favorite charity in his name. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 17 to Jun. 21, 2020.