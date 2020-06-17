Edward Gene Metge
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward Gene Metge

Des Moines - Edward Gene Metge, 98, passed away on June 16, 2020 at Mercy West Lakes in West Des Moines, Iowa. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 am at Saint Mary of Nazareth Catholic Church on Thursday, June 25. A private burial will be held at 12:30 pm at the Veteran's Cemetery near Van Meter, Iowa.

A social distance visitation will be held one hour before the service.

Gene was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on June 10, 1922 to Henry and Maude (Hale) Metge. Upon graduation from Roosevelt High School in Cedar Rapids in 1941, he joined the Navy and served the duration of World War Two. His career with Northwestern Bell endured for 35 years as a Supervisor of Special Services. He retired in 1982 and proudly beat the system by collecting a pension and medical benefits for nearly 40 years.

Gene is survived by his son, Greg (Maria) Metge of Punta Gorda, Florida; daughter, Roxanne (Don) Werner of Des Moines; grandson, Joshua Hemann of Des Moines; Geoff (Miriah) Metge of Rocklyn, California; and granddaughter, Gina Metge of Denver, Colorado.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Mary, his parents, sister Florence, and infant son Michael.

In lieu of flowers, feel free to make a contribution to your favorite charity in his name. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 17 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Visitation
09:30 AM
Saint Mary of Nazareth Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUN
25
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Saint Mary of Nazareth Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUN
25
Burial
12:30 PM
Veteran's Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Westover Funeral Home
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
(515) 276-4567
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved