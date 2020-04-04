|
Edward Harkin
Cumming - Edward Francis Harkin, 74, passed away on April 3, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
He was the 14th child and first to be born in a hospital on November 21, 1945 to Daniel and Mary (McCusker) Harkin. He attended elementary school in Cumming and graduated from Norwalk High School in 1965. In his earlier years he worked in the construction field where helped build many homes and remodeling's for his family and friends. He then made a 37+ career working at Firestone retiring in 2009.
Ed was an active member of Knights of Columbus and served on the Cumming City Council for 24 years before giving his seat up to fight this battle.
Ed had a standing 4 o'clock daily ritual of going to the local pub for a beer or two and was always trying to "get the news and gossip". This phrase became the first thing anyone would ask him when they saw him. His comment was always "they don't tell me anything as I would probably get it wrong".
Ed is survived by his wife, Linda, just shy of 30 years, her two children, Troy (Kim) and Tracey Oliver. Grandchildren Ashley, Chad, Grace, Lindsey, Kaley and Zacheary and nine great-grandchildren. Brothers: Dennis (Linda) and Richard (Ricky) Harkin and sisters: Ruth Bishop, Clare Neff, Lucille Morinelli and Rena (Paul) King. Brother-in-law Earl Seymour and sister-in-law Joan Harkin and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Daniel Jr., Raymond (infants), Gene, Harold, Martin and Tony. Sisters Marilyn Hartshorn and Margaret Seymour and step-daughter Jeanine Oliver.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2020